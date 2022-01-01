Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$6.50
Single serve cakes packed with crab meat. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$4.99
More about Pizza Delight
Item pic

 

Remedy House

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemon Olive Oil Cake$4.00
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$3.50
Butter Block for Remedy House
More about Remedy House
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Benedict$16.50
Two Poached Eggs, Home-Made Crab Cakes, Hollandaise Sauce
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Potato Cake Benedict$14.00
Crispy Potato Cake. Poached Egg. Hollandaise. Home Fries.
Crab Cakes$29.99
Crab Cakes, Remoulade, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
Molten Cake$7.00
Warm Chocolate Cake, Liquid Filling, Ice Cream.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.95
Italian Lemon Cake$4.75
More about Just Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
COUNTER OREO CAKE$4.99
Slice Oreo Cake$5.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce on brioche roll
Carrot Cake$8.00
Panko Crusted Crab Cakes$24.95
(2 Lunch, 3 Dinner) french fries, coleslaw, remoulade sauce
More about Creekview Restaurant
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GOOEY BUTTER CAKE$8.00
More about Lago 210
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.49
Red Velvet Cake$6.49
Ultimate Triple Chocolate Cake$6.49
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Benedict$16.50
Two Poached Eggs, Home-Made Crab Cakes, Hollandaise Sauce
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Short Cake$10.00
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Cake$8.50
Thai deep fried fish cake served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
More about Sun Cuisines
Pubski Pub image

 

Pubski Pub

2437 William St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes (2)$10.95
More about Pubski Pub
Item pic

 

Banchetti By Rizzo's

550 N French Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Bunny Truffles$13.95
More about Banchetti By Rizzo's
TO Blackened Crab Cakes image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TO Blackened Crab Cakes$13.00
Two of our Maryland Style Crabcakes smothered in Cajun Seasoning and blackened on a smokin' hot skillet! Served with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
The Dapper Goose image

 

The Dapper Goose

491 Amherst Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$8.00
strawberry jam, whipped cream
More about The Dapper Goose
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.25
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Stout Cake Cup$7.00
chocolate stout cake chunks with real vanilla whipped cream and chocolate caramel ganache
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Muffin$3.75
carrot cake served with cream cheese frosting
More about Mojo Market
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli Cake$8.00
Chocolate Overload Cake$8.00
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Item pic

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Cake$8.00
Best served warm, rich chocolate cake with a fudgy molten chocolate center.
Vegetarian. Peanut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cakes$5.50
Carrot Cake, Triple Chocolate, Birthday Cake
More about Pat's Pizzeria

