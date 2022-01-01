Cake in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cake
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
Crab Cakes
|$6.50
Single serve cakes packed with crab meat. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.
Remedy House
429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo
Lemon Olive Oil Cake
|$4.00
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Butter Block for Remedy House
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
Carrot Cake
|$5.00
Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
Crab Cakes Benedict
|$16.50
Two Poached Eggs, Home-Made Crab Cakes, Hollandaise Sauce
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
Potato Cake Benedict
|$14.00
Crispy Potato Cake. Poached Egg. Hollandaise. Home Fries.
Crab Cakes
|$29.99
Crab Cakes, Remoulade, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
Molten Cake
|$7.00
Warm Chocolate Cake, Liquid Filling, Ice Cream.
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
Carrot Cake
|$4.95
Italian Lemon Cake
|$4.75
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
COUNTER OREO CAKE
|$4.99
Slice Oreo Cake
|$5.00
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce on brioche roll
Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Panko Crusted Crab Cakes
|$24.95
(2 Lunch, 3 Dinner) french fries, coleslaw, remoulade sauce
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.95
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
Carrot Cake
|$6.49
Red Velvet Cake
|$6.49
Ultimate Triple Chocolate Cake
|$6.49
Break'N Eggs Creperie
5235 Main Street, Williamsville
Crab Cakes Benedict
|$16.50
Two Poached Eggs, Home-Made Crab Cakes, Hollandaise Sauce
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
Strawberry Short Cake
|$10.00
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
Fish Cake
|$8.50
Thai deep fried fish cake served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Banchetti By Rizzo's
550 N French Street, Amherst
Cake Bunny Truffles
|$13.95
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
TO Blackened Crab Cakes
|$13.00
Two of our Maryland Style Crabcakes smothered in Cajun Seasoning and blackened on a smokin' hot skillet! Served with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.
The Dapper Goose
491 Amherst Street, Buffalo
Olive Oil Cake
|$8.00
strawberry jam, whipped cream
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.25
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
Chocolate Stout Cake Cup
|$7.00
chocolate stout cake chunks with real vanilla whipped cream and chocolate caramel ganache
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
Carrot Cake Muffin
|$3.75
carrot cake served with cream cheese frosting
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
Cannoli Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Overload Cake
|$8.00
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
Molten Cake
|$8.00
Best served warm, rich chocolate cake with a fudgy molten chocolate center.
Vegetarian. Peanut Free.