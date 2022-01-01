Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve calamari

Thai High Calamari image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Thai High Calamari$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
More about Hutch's
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.95
arugula, hot banana peppers, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic aioli
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$14.89
Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Calamari$10.95
Crispy calamari served with sweet & sour tamarind sauce
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fried Calamari$11.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side.
More about Mythos
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Rhode Island Calamari$17.00
Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$11.99
More about Wellington Pub
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$14.89
Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Spiced Calamari$8.95
Crispy Salt & Pepper Calamari$8.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$14.89
Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chips And Salsa

Pineapple Fried Rice

Salmon

Pierogies

Risotto

Boneless Ribs

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston