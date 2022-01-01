Calamari in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve calamari
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Thai High Calamari
|$16.50
fried calamari, vegetable slaw, corn salsa, spicy red pepper vinaigrette
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Fried Calamari
|$15.95
arugula, hot banana peppers, grape tomatoes, parmesan, garlic aioli
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Calamari
|$14.89
Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Thai Calamari
|$10.95
Crispy calamari served with sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$11.99
Served with marinara sauce on the side.
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Spicy Rhode Island Calamari
|$17.00
Fresh sliced calamari rings & tentacles, coated in seasoned flour, flash-fried, tossed with garlic butter, hot cherry peppers, green onions & fresh parsley, served with grilled garlic toast. We recommend using a fork!
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Calamari
|$14.89
Thick cut and perfectly seasoned breaded calamari rings & tentacles and lightly fried. Served with homemade marinara
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Crispy Spiced Calamari
|$8.95
|Crispy Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$8.95