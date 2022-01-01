Cannolis in Buffalo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Cannoli's
|$5.99
(3) Delicious cannoli cream & chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar.
|COUNTER CANNOLI
|$6.99
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Cannoli
|$3.99
traditional cannoli
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Brownie Cannoli Tower
|$7.59
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$3.00
Creamy Vanilla Cannoli Cream piped inside a crisp Chocolate covered Pastry Shell and garnished with Milk
Chocolate Chips.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Brownie Cannoli Tower
|$7.59
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
930 Maple Road, Williamsville
|Cannoli Cake
|$8.00
|Large Cannoli
|$3.25
|Cannoli Trio
|$6.95
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Traditional Italian Cannoli
|$5.00
hazelnut ricotta filling, slivered almonds, chocolate morsels in a traditional cannoli shell. Vegetarian & Peanut Free
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Brownie Cannoli Tower
|$7.59
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips