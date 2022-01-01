Cannolis in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli's$5.99
(3) Delicious cannoli cream & chocolate chips dusted with powdered sugar.
COUNTER CANNOLI$6.99
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$3.99
traditional cannoli
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Cannoli Tower$7.59
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$3.00
Creamy Vanilla Cannoli Cream piped inside a crisp Chocolate covered Pastry Shell and garnished with Milk
Chocolate Chips.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Cannoli Tower$7.59
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli Cake$8.00
Large Cannoli$3.25
Cannoli Trio$6.95
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery
Item pic

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Italian Cannoli$5.00
hazelnut ricotta filling, slivered almonds, chocolate morsels in a traditional cannoli shell. Vegetarian & Peanut Free
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Cannoli Tower$7.59
Brownie wedges stacked with our homemade cannoli mix and chocolate syrup. Topped with whip cream & chocolate chips
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$3.50
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Cannoli (Single)$1.99
Just enough
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

