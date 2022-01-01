Caramel apple pies in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve caramel apple pies
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar - Catering
Flint Kitchen + Bar - Catering
40 Fountain Plaza #180, Buffalo
|Caramel Apple Pie
|$32.00
House made all butter crust filled with caramel and Cornerstone Orchards apples. Serves 8-10
**All orders are to be picked up on Wednesday November 23rd. We will call you to confirm a pick up time**
More about This Little Pig
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Caramel apple pie
|$10.00
apple, ginger, cinnamon, dutch crumb, butter crust, whipped cream, caramel