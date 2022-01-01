Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caramel apple pies in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve caramel apple pies

Item pic

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar - Catering

40 Fountain Plaza #180, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Apple Pie$32.00
House made all butter crust filled with caramel and Cornerstone Orchards apples. Serves 8-10
**All orders are to be picked up on Wednesday November 23rd. We will call you to confirm a pick up time**
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar - Catering
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel apple pie$10.00
apple, ginger, cinnamon, dutch crumb, butter crust, whipped cream, caramel
More about This Little Pig
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Apple Banana Pie$7.99
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse

