Carne asada in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
More about Andale Cantina
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
|CARNE ASADA
|$25.00
Flank steak thinly cut and grilled to perfection. Served with grilled green onions, rice & beans. Includes a chile toreado, house salad & 2 tortillas.
More about lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville - Williamsville
lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville - Williamsville
5933 Main Street, Williamsville
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, house flour tortilla, cilantro, lime
|Carne Asada El Camino
|$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.79
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, avocado crema, pico de gallo,
cilantro, lime
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Carne Asada
|$17.25
Rib-eye steak topped with onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$12.99
3 flour or corn tortillas with steak. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
More about Lloyd Taco Factory- North Buffalo
Lloyd Taco Factory- North Buffalo
1503 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, house flour tortilla, cilantro, lime
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.79
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, avocado crema, pico de gallo,
cilantro, lime
|Carne Asada El Camino
|$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime