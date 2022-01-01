Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada (c)$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
Taco Carne Asada (c)$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
More about Deep South Taco
Banner pic

 

Andale Cantina

6850 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA$25.00
Flank steak thinly cut and grilled to perfection. Served with grilled green onions, rice & beans. Includes a chile toreado, house salad & 2 tortillas.
More about Andale Cantina
Item pic

 

lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville - Williamsville

5933 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, house flour tortilla, cilantro, lime
Carne Asada El Camino$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime
Carne Asada Taco$3.79
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, avocado crema, pico de gallo,
cilantro, lime
More about lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville - Williamsville
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Carne Asada (c)$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
More about Deep South Taco
Consumer pic

 

El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar

1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$17.25
Rib-eye steak topped with onions, served with lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos De Carne Asada$12.99
3 flour or corn tortillas with steak. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
Item pic

 

Lloyd Taco Factory- North Buffalo

1503 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, house flour tortilla, cilantro, lime
Carne Asada Taco$3.79
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, avocado crema, pico de gallo,
cilantro, lime
Carne Asada El Camino$11.49
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, rice, beans, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro, lime
More about Lloyd Taco Factory- North Buffalo

