Carne asada tacos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville - Williamsville
5933 Main Street, Williamsville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.79
Citrus and 6 spice marinated sirloin, avocado crema, pico de gallo,
cilantro, lime
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Tacos De Carne Asada
|$12.99
3 flour or corn tortillas with steak. Topped with cilantro, onion. Served with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.