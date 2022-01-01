Cashew chicken in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cashew chicken
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Chicken with Cashews
White meat chicken slices, snowpeas, carrots, baby corn, and green peppers in house brown sauce. Topped with cashews.
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Shrimp & Chicken with Cashew Nuts
|$14.95
Jumbo shrimp and chicken with fresh vegetables stir fried in housin sauce topped with cashew nuts
|Dinner Combo Chicken with Cashew Nuts
|$11.95
|Chicken with Cashew Nuts
|$12.95