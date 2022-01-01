Cheeseburger subs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cheeseburger subs
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub Mini
|$7.30
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$10.05
|Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$9.45
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$7.99
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$10.59
Grilled black angus burgers with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.19
Grilled black angus burgers, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$10.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$9.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.00
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.49
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.49
|Mac N Cheeseburger Sub
|$13.99
2 Cheeseburgers, Mac N Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Steak Sauce, BBQ Drizzle, Onion Frizzles
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
|Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$8.95
|Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$10.95
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$11.29
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub, Lettuce, & Tomato
|Bacon Cheeseburger sub
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$11.29
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$9.99
Lettuce & tomato.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$10.50
Lettuce & tomato.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.