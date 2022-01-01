Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub Mini$7.30
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole$10.05
Cheeseburger Sub Whole$9.45
Vasilis Express image

 

Vasilis Express

1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Drink$13.00
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Slider$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$7.99
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$8.59
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
Double bacon cheeseburger deluxe$9.59
Cheeseburger Sub$10.59
Grilled black angus burgers with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Large$26.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Personal$10.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger (8")$10.99
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Cheeseburger$6.29
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Salad$16.99
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$9.99
6oz American Wagu Cheeseburger with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit, or applesauce.
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$10.95
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$11.95
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$9.95
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad$12.00
A burger and bacon on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with your choice of dressing and cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Cheeseburger$10.00
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub$11.00
Small Bacon Cheeseburger$17.50
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Large Bacon Cheeseburger$25.00
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$16.90
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub$11.49
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub$11.49
Mac N Cheeseburger Sub$13.99
2 Cheeseburgers, Mac N Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Steak Sauce, BBQ Drizzle, Onion Frizzles
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$13.99
1/2 lb burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle & slaw.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$7.50
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$11.95
Cheeseburger Sub (mini)$8.95
Cheeseburger Sub (whole)$10.95
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Consumer pic

 

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Cheeseburger$13.50
6 Oz coarsely ground WNY raised beef grilled to your desired temperature. Finished with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries or salad
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$18.00
Six ounces of local, organic, Butter Meat Co. (pavilion, ny) beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a house-baked roll with choice of fries or house salad
add house-smoked bacon / 5
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Cheeseburger Sub 6"$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onion, pickles
Joker Cheeseburger$8.50
Single beef patty with lettuce, American cheese, special sauce, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
Veggie Cheeseburger$9.00
House made black bean burger topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sub, Lettuce, & Tomato
Bacon Cheeseburger sub
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.00
100% Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese on a bun served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 Kid's Side.
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
33. Bacon Cheeseburger
15. Cheeseburger
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$11.99
Juicy premium beef burger topped with your choice of melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and housemade chips.
