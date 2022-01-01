Cheeseburgers in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub Mini
|$7.30
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$10.05
|Cheeseburger Sub Whole
|$9.45
Vasilis Express
1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger, Fries, Drink
|$13.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$7.99
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$8.59
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
|Double bacon cheeseburger deluxe
|$9.59
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$10.59
Grilled black angus burgers with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Large
|$26.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Personal
|$10.99
Special Sauce & Seasoning, Hamburger, Onion, 4 Cheese Blends and Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger (8")
|$10.99
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|1/4lb Cheeseburger
|$6.29
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$8.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$9.99
6oz American Wagu Cheeseburger with your choice of French fries, fresh fruit, or applesauce.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$10.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$9.95
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
|$12.00
A burger and bacon on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with your choice of dressing and cheese
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.00
|Small Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.50
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
|Large Bacon Cheeseburger
|$25.00
Our homemade Thousand Island dressing base, our seasoned ground beef, covered in mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheeses, topped with bits of delicious bacon!! Fresh lettuce and tomato upon request.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Cheeseburger
|$16.90
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.49
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
|$11.49
|Mac N Cheeseburger Sub
|$13.99
2 Cheeseburgers, Mac N Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Jalapeños, Steak Sauce, BBQ Drizzle, Onion Frizzles
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.99
1/2 lb burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle & slaw.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$11.95
|Cheeseburger Sub (mini)
|$8.95
|Cheeseburger Sub (whole)
|$10.95
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Traditional Cheeseburger
|$13.50
6 Oz coarsely ground WNY raised beef grilled to your desired temperature. Finished with melted cheddar cheese. Served with fries or salad
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Six ounces of local, organic, Butter Meat Co. (pavilion, ny) beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a house-baked roll with choice of fries or house salad
add house-smoked bacon / 5
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|1/4lb Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
High quality ground beef burger topped with White American Cheese and Grilled Bacon.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Sub 12"
|$12.99
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and Bacon with cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Cheeseburger Sub 6"
|$7.19
Jim’s Premium Burger Patties and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.00
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onion, pickles
|Joker Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Single beef patty with lettuce, American cheese, special sauce, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
|Veggie Cheeseburger
|$9.00
House made black bean burger topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Cheeseburger Sub, Lettuce, & Tomato
|Bacon Cheeseburger sub
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.00
100% Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese on a bun served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 Kid's Side.
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|33. Bacon Cheeseburger
|15. Cheeseburger
