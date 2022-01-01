Cheesecake in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Fried Cheesecake
|$3.00
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Caramel Brownie Bite Cheesecake
|$7.50
|NY Cheesecake
|$5.50
Petite. Choice of Raspberry, Caramel, or Chocolate.
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$8.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Fudge, NY Cheesecake, Caramel, Pecans
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.95
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Slice Plain Cheesecake
|$6.00
|Slice Cherry Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Deep Fried Cheesecake (2)
|$9.00
Homemade Deep Fried Cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar and raspberry glaze.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Cheesecake
|$4.49
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Fried Cheesecake
|$7.95
|Green Tea Cheesecake
|$7.95
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Blondie Cheesecake
|$7.00
Graham crust with blondie brownie infused cheesecake. Layered with caramel and chopped brownie bits.
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$6.00
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|CREM BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE
|$7.25
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Cheesecake & Berries
|$8.00
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Cheesecake
|$3.14