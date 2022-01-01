Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve cheesecake

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheesecake$3.00
More about Mister Pizza
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Brownie Bite Cheesecake$7.50
NY Cheesecake$5.50
Petite. Choice of Raspberry, Caramel, or Chocolate.
Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
Graham Cracker Crust, Fudge, NY Cheesecake, Caramel, Pecans
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.95
More about Just Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Slice Plain Cheesecake$6.00
Slice Cherry Cheesecake$7.00
Deep Fried Cheesecake (2)$9.00
Homemade Deep Fried Cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar and raspberry glaze.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.49
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
DESSERT- CHEESECAKE$10.00
More about Lago 210
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheesecake$7.95
Green Tea Cheesecake$7.95
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blondie Cheesecake$7.00
Graham crust with blondie brownie infused cheesecake. Layered with caramel and chopped brownie bits.
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cheesecake$6.00
More about Deep South Taco
Item pic

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CREM BRÛLÉE CHEESECAKE$7.25
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Buffalo Soul Catering image

 

Buffalo Soul Catering

454 Pearl St, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Buffalo Soul Catering
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake & Berries$8.00
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$3.14
More about Kensington Pizza
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NY Style Cheesecake$4.50
Speciality Cheesecake$5.50
Turtle Royal, Banana Foster, Oreo, Maple Sweet Potato
More about Pat's Pizzeria

