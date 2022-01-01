Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESY GARLIC BREAD$5.99
Homemade Garlic Spread and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Pizza Delight
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Stix$13.29
Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Stix$13.29
Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Bread Stix$13.29
Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

