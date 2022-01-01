Cheesy bread in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cheesy bread
Pizza Delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$5.99
Homemade Garlic Spread and Mozzarella Cheese
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Cheesy Bread Stix
|$13.29
Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Cheesy Bread Stix
|$13.29
Garlic butter, mozzarella & seasoned Romano cheese. Served with red sauce.