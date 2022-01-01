Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chef salad

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad Large$8.30
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
Chef Salad Small$6.75
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
Chef with Chicken Salad Large$9.10
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
More about Mister Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad Large$9.24
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
Chef Salad Party$29.20
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
Chef Salad Small$6.76
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad (small)$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, croutons
More about Abbott Pizza
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Chef Salad$8.00
Lg Chef Salad$8.00
Shareable- Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Choice of Salad Dressing.
Small Chef Salad$4.50
Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Choice of Salad Dressing.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad (medium)$14.95
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
Chef Salad (Large)$34.55
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
Chef Salad (small)$7.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
More about Just Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Mozzarella.
Mini Cold Sub & Chef Salad or Fries$10.00
Large Tray Chef Salad$29.00
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$4.99
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, sprouts, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
More about Joe's Deli
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad (HALF TRAY)$20.00
Served w/ homemade Italian dressing on the side.
Serves approx. 10 people
Chef Salad (FULL TRAY)$30.00
Served w/ homemade Italian dressing on the side.
Serves approx. 20 people
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.00
tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, house
Small Chef Salad$6.00
tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, house
More about Swan Street Diner
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad (small)$7.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
More about Just Pizza
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Chef Side Salad$4.99
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad Small$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing
Chef Salad Large$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.05
Party Chef Salad$37.29
Large Chef Salad$17.66
More about Imperial Pizza
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.44
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad Large$5.49
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Try with chicken 3.00 or tuna 2.00
Chef Salad Small$4.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Try with chicken 3.00 or tuna 2.00
More about Pat's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Wonton Soup

Vegetable Tempura

Cuban Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Shrimp Basket

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Pitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston