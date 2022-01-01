Chef salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad Large
|$8.30
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
|Chef Salad Small
|$6.75
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
|Chef with Chicken Salad Large
|$9.10
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions, Chick Peas and Croutons
More about Bocce Club Pizza
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad Large
|$9.24
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
|Chef Salad Party
|$29.20
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
|Chef Salad Small
|$6.76
Great side salad for the family! Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chick peas, mozzarella and croutons
More about Abbott Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chef Salad (small)
|$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, croutons
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Lg Chef Salad
|$8.00
Shareable- Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Choice of Salad Dressing.
|Small Chef Salad
|$4.50
Lettuce, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomato, Croutons, Choice of Salad Dressing.
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad (medium)
|$14.95
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
|Chef Salad (Large)
|$34.55
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
|Chef Salad (small)
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Mozzarella.
|Mini Cold Sub & Chef Salad or Fries
|$10.00
|Large Tray Chef Salad
|$29.00
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad
|$4.99
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, sprouts, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Chef Salad (HALF TRAY)
|$20.00
Served w/ homemade Italian dressing on the side.
Serves approx. 10 people
|Chef Salad (FULL TRAY)
|$30.00
Served w/ homemade Italian dressing on the side.
Serves approx. 20 people
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Chef Salad
|$7.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green olives, and mozzarella.
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, house
|Small Chef Salad
|$6.00
tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, house
More about Just Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad (small)
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, cherry tomaotes, chi-chi beans, cucumbers
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|Chef Salad Small
|$8.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing
|Chef Salad Large
|$10.75
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, black olives, chickpeas, croutons, and shredded cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing
More about Imperial Pizza
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Chef Salad
|$8.05
|Party Chef Salad
|$37.29
|Large Chef Salad
|$17.66
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chef Salad Large
|$5.49
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg
More about Pat's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Chef Salad
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Try with chicken 3.00 or tuna 2.00
|Chef Salad Small
|$4.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, celery, chick peas, egg, cheddar & provolone cheese.
Try with chicken 3.00 or tuna 2.00