Chicken fajitas in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Andale Cantina

6850 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD FAJITA (grilled steak, or chicken)$23.00
A crispy Flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
More about Andale Cantina
PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza - Downtown

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Sub$13.56
Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone
More about Bocce Club Pizza - Downtown
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$3.75
6" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, fried peppers and onions
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave
Ultima Taco - 507 Center Rd

507 Center Rd, West Seneca

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ultima Chicken Fajita$5.95
Includes meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a soft shell
More about Ultima Taco - 507 Center Rd
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar

1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$15.99
Chicken Fajita (2)$27.99
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
GF? / Salad Greens, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Hot Sauce and Tortilla Strips.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill

