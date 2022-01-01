Chicken fajitas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
|TACO SALAD FAJITA (grilled steak, or chicken)
|$23.00
A crispy Flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza - Downtown
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Fajita Sub
|$13.56
Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs - 937 Elmwood Ave
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Fajita
|$3.75
6" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, fried peppers and onions
Ultima Taco - 507 Center Rd
507 Center Rd, West Seneca
|Ultima Chicken Fajita
|$5.95
Includes meat, cheese, lettuce & tomato on a soft shell
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.99
|Chicken Fajita (2)
|$27.99