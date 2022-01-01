Chicken fried steaks in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Supreme Nachos (Steak or Chicken)
|$7.25
Choice of steak, chicken, chicken finger or stinger with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Small
|$19.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
|Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Personal
|$10.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
|Steak (Chicken) in the Grass Large
|$26.99
Made with our own special oil base, fontinella cheese, spinach, mozzarella cheeses & steak.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Steak&Chicken Hoagie
|$15.00