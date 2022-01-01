Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.50
Noodles and chicken swimming in house-made chicken broth
More about May Jen Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)$11.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)$6.60
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)$12.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)$7.00
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
More about Sun Cuisines
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.75
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice) image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice)
classic chicken soup, made from scratch, & served with our grilled sourdough
More about Mojo Market

