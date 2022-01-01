Chicken parmesan in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Parmesan Sub Whole
|$10.05
Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken
|$15.99
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Fresh Baked Bread, House Salad
|Twisted Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Spaghetti, Light Red Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella. Fresh Baked Bread.
|Twisted Chicken Parmesan
|$16.50
Spaghetti, Light Red Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)
|$10.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.95
baked with mozzarella, marinara, linguine
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$11.49
Smothered in marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.49
Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.99
Served with a side of spaghetti.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)
|$10.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.99
Panko-crusted cutlet baked with basil marinara, parmesan & provolone cheese over fettuccine.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Chicken Parmesan
|$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with Mama Rose's Restaurant tomato sauce, melted mozzarella served over a bed of Mama Rose's Restaurant Spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmesan Calzone
|$15.00
Breaded chicken, mushrooms, onions, our tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$23.95
rocco’s sauce, mozzarella
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Chicken Parmesan
|$20.51
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.49
Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.00
breaded & fried chicken breast, traditional tomato sauce, cheese and garlic butter on Italian bread and served with a side of sauce. Nut Free.
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
|$12.00
On a toasted foccacia roll, a breaded chicken cutlet topped with red sauce, mozzarella and parmesean.