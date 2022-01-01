Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub Whole$10.05
Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
More about Mister Pizza
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$15.99
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Vegetable, Fresh Baked Bread, House Salad
Twisted Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Spaghetti, Light Red Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella. Fresh Baked Bread.
Twisted Chicken Parmesan$16.50
Spaghetti, Light Red Sauce, Chicken, Mozzarella.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)$10.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
More about Just Pizza
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$23.95
baked with mozzarella, marinara, linguine
More about Creekview Restaurant
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$11.49
Smothered in marinara sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$18.49
Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Served with a side of spaghetti.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (whole)$10.95
Baked with sauce and mozzarella
More about Just Pizza
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Panko-crusted cutlet baked with basil marinara, parmesan & provolone cheese over fettuccine.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with Mama Rose's Restaurant tomato sauce, melted mozzarella served over a bed of Mama Rose's Restaurant Spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan Calzone$15.00
Breaded chicken, mushrooms, onions, our tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
More about My Tomato Pie
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$23.95
rocco’s sauce, mozzarella
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$20.51
Chicken Parmesan Sub
More about Imperial Pizza
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
37. Chicken Parmigiana
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$18.49
Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
breaded & fried chicken breast, traditional tomato sauce, cheese and garlic butter on Italian bread and served with a side of sauce. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB$12.00
On a toasted foccacia roll, a breaded chicken cutlet topped with red sauce, mozzarella and parmesean.
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$18.49
Chicken lightly breaded then sautéed, topped with our red sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese. Served over a bed of pasta
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

