Chicken pasta in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Chicken Vegetable With Orzo Pasta Soup
|$4.50
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Mediterranean Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
peppers, onions, mushrooms in butter wine sauce.
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|LEMON CHICKEN PASTA
|$21.95
Grilled chicken breast, artichokes, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, penne pasta
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Herb Chicken & Broccoli Pasta
|$17.79
Grilled chicken and broccoli florets with onions and penne pasta in garlic alfredo sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Zesty Chicken Pasta
|$20.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast, sauteed broccoli and Portobello mushrooms in a Cajun cream sauce tossed with Gemelli pasta.
More about Towne Restaurant
Towne Restaurant
186 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)
|$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.