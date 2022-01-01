Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Vegetable With Orzo Pasta Soup$4.50
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Pasta$18.00
peppers, onions, mushrooms in butter wine sauce.
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
LEMON CHICKEN PASTA$21.95
Grilled chicken breast, artichokes, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, penne pasta
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Herb Chicken & Broccoli Pasta$17.79
Grilled chicken and broccoli florets with onions and penne pasta in garlic alfredo sauce.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zesty Chicken Pasta$20.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast, sauteed broccoli and Portobello mushrooms in a Cajun cream sauce tossed with Gemelli pasta.
More about My Tomato Pie
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pasta Orzo (SP)$11.95
with mushrooms and lemon sauce.
More about Towne Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm with Pasta$15.99
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

