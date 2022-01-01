Chicken pitas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Souvlaki Fast
Souvlaki Fast
617 Main street, Buffalo
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$7.49
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$7.49
Marinated chicken breast
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Lemon Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion with lemon vinaigrette dressing in a while or wheat pita.