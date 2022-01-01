Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Pita$7.49
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$7.49
Marinated chicken breast
More about Souvlaki Fast
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Chicken Pita Sandwich$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion with lemon vinaigrette dressing in a while or wheat pita.
More about My Tomato Pie
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#17 Chicken Pita Wrap$6.29
More about Kensington Pizza

