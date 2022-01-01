Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
15" Chicken Wing Pizza$19.50
Our Special Dressing, Chicken (Hot, Medium or Mild), Celery & Carrots with Mozzarella, Fontinella, Romano & Light Cheddar Cheese on top of Our Famous Dough. (Onions if desired, Bleu Cheese served on theside)
17" Chicken Wing Pizza$22.40
Our Special Dressing, Chicken (Hot, Medium or Mild), Celery & Carrots with Mozzarella, Fontinella, Romano & Light Cheddar Cheese on top of Our Famous Dough. (Onions if desired, Bleu Cheese served on the side)
17" Broccoli Chicken Pizza$22.80
Our Famous Crust topped with specially seasoned Chicken Breast and Broccoli with four Cheeses - Fontinella, Cheddar, Romano and Mozzarella.
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Whole$28.74
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Half$15.96
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Quarter$8.64
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Pizza Personal$10.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Large$26.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Small$19.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
More about Abbott Pizza
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)$25.99
Our white dough with american, mozzarella & blue cheese, chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce with diced celery on top.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 inch Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Crust Pizza$14.00
More about The Eatery
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Burrata x Chicken Finger Pizza$22.99
Large Sesame Chicken Dumpling Pizza$29.99
Sesame chicken dumplings, baby corn, water chestnuts, spring onion, chili oil, sesame oil, oyster sauce, Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, mozzarella, asiago
Chicken Finger Pizza Small$17.99
Choice of a creamy bleu cheese base, or a wing sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers dipped in your sauce of selection.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Made with hot sauce, chunks of chicken, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Bleu cheese on the side for dipping.
Sheet Pizza & 15 Chicken Fingers$69.99
Sheet Cheese Pizza with 15 Chicken Fingers/Fries. Try the BBQ or Ragun Cajun and thank us later!
Lg Pizza & 10 Chicken Fingers$39.99
Large Cheese Pizza/10 Chicken Fingers w/ Curly Q Fries, Blue Cheese and Celery.
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 Chicken Finger PIzza$9.12
Whole Chicken Finger PIzza$36.51
1/2 Chicken Finger Pizza$18.25
More about Imperial Pizza
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA$19.95
PESTO, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPERS
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.95
WHITE SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROT
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SH CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA$46.72
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, with four different cheeses.
LG CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA$28.34
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, with four different cheeses.
NY CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA$31.49
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, with four different cheeses.
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza$15.99
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Finger Pizza Small$14.07
Mild, Medium or Hot chicken fingers, bleu cheese, celery & mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Large$44.09
Mild, Medium or Hot chicken fingers, bleu cheese, celery & mozzarella cheese.
Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.07
Grilled chicken breast and bacon, in our specialty honey BBQ sauce, topped with mozzarella.
More about Kensington Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Pizza Small$18.73
Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce for the chicken fingers.
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small$18.73
BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large$21.55
BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$18.95
White Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Topped with Carrots & Celery.
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA$19.95
Basil Pesto Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Shredded Mozz, Spicy Broccoli, Red Onion & Banana Pepper.
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Pizza Small$18.95
Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese topped with chopped celery.
Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Chicken Finger Pizza Large$25.95
Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, top with chopped celery.
Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Large$25.95
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli
More about Pat's Pizzeria

