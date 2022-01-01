Chicken pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|15" Chicken Wing Pizza
|$19.50
Our Special Dressing, Chicken (Hot, Medium or Mild), Celery & Carrots with Mozzarella, Fontinella, Romano & Light Cheddar Cheese on top of Our Famous Dough. (Onions if desired, Bleu Cheese served on theside)
|17" Chicken Wing Pizza
|$22.40
Our Special Dressing, Chicken (Hot, Medium or Mild), Celery & Carrots with Mozzarella, Fontinella, Romano & Light Cheddar Cheese on top of Our Famous Dough. (Onions if desired, Bleu Cheese served on the side)
|17" Broccoli Chicken Pizza
|$22.80
Our Famous Crust topped with specially seasoned Chicken Breast and Broccoli with four Cheeses - Fontinella, Cheddar, Romano and Mozzarella.
More about Bocce Club Pizza
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Whole
|$28.74
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
|Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Half
|$15.96
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
|Lizzy's Chicken Finger Pizza Quarter
|$8.64
Wing sauce (hot, med, mild) American, cheddar, mozzarella cheese, chicken fingers and blue cheese
More about Abbott Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Pizza Personal
|$10.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
|Chicken Finger Pizza Large
|$26.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
|Chicken Finger Pizza Small
|$19.99
3 blends of cheeses, spices & chicken fingers. Choice of Sauce. Choice of base: Sauce, oil or bleu cheese.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza (large)
|$25.99
Our white dough with american, mozzarella & blue cheese, chicken breast tossed in our wing sauce with diced celery on top.
More about The Eatery
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|10 inch Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$14.00
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Small Burrata x Chicken Finger Pizza
|$22.99
|Large Sesame Chicken Dumpling Pizza
|$29.99
Sesame chicken dumplings, baby corn, water chestnuts, spring onion, chili oil, sesame oil, oyster sauce, Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, mozzarella, asiago
|Chicken Finger Pizza Small
|$17.99
Choice of a creamy bleu cheese base, or a wing sauce base topped with mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers dipped in your sauce of selection.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Made with hot sauce, chunks of chicken, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Bleu cheese on the side for dipping.
|Sheet Pizza & 15 Chicken Fingers
|$69.99
Sheet Cheese Pizza with 15 Chicken Fingers/Fries. Try the BBQ or Ragun Cajun and thank us later!
|Lg Pizza & 10 Chicken Fingers
|$39.99
Large Cheese Pizza/10 Chicken Fingers w/ Curly Q Fries, Blue Cheese and Celery.
More about Imperial Pizza
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/4 Chicken Finger PIzza
|$9.12
|Whole Chicken Finger PIzza
|$36.51
|1/2 Chicken Finger Pizza
|$18.25
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.95
PESTO, ASIAGO CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE, SPICY BROCCOLI, RED ONION & BANANA PEPPERS
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.95
WHITE SAUCE, BUFFALO CHICKEN, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, MOZZ CHEESE. TOPPED WITH CELERY & CARROT
More about La Nova Pizzeria
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|SH CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA
|$46.72
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, with four different cheeses.
|LG CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA
|$28.34
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, with four different cheeses.
|NY CHICKEN FINGER PIZZA
|$31.49
Blue cheese base with a spicy crust. Topped with La Nova chicken fingers, with four different cheeses.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|12" Buffalo Chicken Wing Pizza
|$15.99
Homemade buffalo cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, asiago and romano blend. All topped with buffalo chicken fingers. Finished with shredded carrots and chopped celery
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Pizza Small
|$14.07
Mild, Medium or Hot chicken fingers, bleu cheese, celery & mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Finger Pizza Large
|$44.09
Mild, Medium or Hot chicken fingers, bleu cheese, celery & mozzarella cheese.
|Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.07
Grilled chicken breast and bacon, in our specialty honey BBQ sauce, topped with mozzarella.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Pizza Small
|$18.73
Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce for the chicken fingers.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Small
|$18.73
BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
|$21.55
BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses
More about D'Avolio
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$18.95
White Sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Gorgonzola Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella, Topped with Carrots & Celery.
|HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.95
Basil Pesto Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Shredded Mozz, Spicy Broccoli, Red Onion & Banana Pepper.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Personal Pesto & Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$10.59
Homemade basil pesto, grilled chicken & roasted red peppers topped with mozzarella cheese & italian seasonings
More about Pat's Pizzeria
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Pizza Small
|$18.95
Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese topped with chopped celery.
Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
|Chicken Finger Pizza Large
|$25.95
Medium sauce made with blue cheese, chicken fingers, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese, top with chopped celery.
Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
|Chicken & Mushroom Pizza Large
|$25.95
Olive oil, our own blend of spices, with marinated chicken breast, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella and sharp cheddar cheese. Try It with Broccoli