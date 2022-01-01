Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Roll (2)$5.75
Chicken morsels, fresh napa, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles with spicy seasoning in crispy roll.
More about May Jen Restaurant
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$10.00
Two hand made spicy buffalo chicdcen egg rolls served with a chunky blue cheese dressing.
More about My Tomato Pie
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Rolls$11.00
Stuffed with Chicken, hot sauce and bleu cheese and served with a side of our house-made bleu cheese
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Banner pic

 

Amira's Kitchen

894 Tonawanda Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Roll$10.00
Served with Zaatar French Fries
More about Amira's Kitchen

