Chicken rolls in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Spicy Chicken Roll (2)
|$5.75
Chicken morsels, fresh napa, mushrooms, vermicelli noodles with spicy seasoning in crispy roll.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Two hand made spicy buffalo chicdcen egg rolls served with a chunky blue cheese dressing.
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Buffalo Chicken Rolls
|$11.00
Stuffed with Chicken, hot sauce and bleu cheese and served with a side of our house-made bleu cheese