Chicken salad sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
house made chicken salad, dried cranberries, diced apples, sliced almonds, cheddar cheese and mixed greens in flour tortilla
More about Joe's Deli
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
All white meat, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, and lettuce on a croissant.
More about My Tomato Pie
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
antibiotic free chicken salad [apple, dried cranberry, celery, onion, house mayo], and arugula served on our sourdough bread
More about Mojo Market

