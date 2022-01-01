Chicken sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Spring Mix, Avocado, Bacon. Served With Italian Mayo & French Fries
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$13.00
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Grilled Greek Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Marinated greek chicken served on a Costanzo's hard roll topped with feta cheese & our zesty Greek dressing over lettuce & tomato.
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$18.99
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with Red Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on a Fresh Seeded Garlic Roll
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Rockin Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Soft Roll, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, BBQ, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato. Fresh Fruit or French Fries.
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
roasted red peppers, prosciutto, asiago cheese,roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll
|SPEC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.95
Bacon, avocado, tomato, sriracha mayo, kaiser roll
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$17.59
Chicken with red pasta sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$16.59
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion stack, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled garlic hard roll with honey mustard, horseradish aioli
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, medium wing sauce, chopped celery, crumbled bleu cheese served on a garlic butter brioche roll.
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES SANDWICH
|$16.00
Southern fried buttermilk chicken between two pearl liege waffles with pepper jam and side of house cut fries.
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Asian Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
fried chicken, house peanut sauce, house Korean BBQ sauce, house asian slaw, roll
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
BriteSmith Brewing
5611 Main Street, Williamsville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|*Chicken Finger Sandwich
|$9.29
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
All white meat, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, and lettuce on a croissant.
|Lemon Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion with lemon vinaigrette dressing in a while or wheat pita.
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$17.50
arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, balsamic
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and pesto mayo
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo
|Joker Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with American cheese, joker sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|5oz Fire Braised Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$11.18
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A marinated chicken breast dipped in our seasoned flour and deep fried. Served on a toasted hard roll and topped with sweet and sour slaw, pickles, bacon, sriracha aioli, and your choice of cheese.
|Chicken In The Grass Sandwich
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or a chicken breast on a grilled garlic and herbed roll. Topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Sundried tomato pesto chicken with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Smoked Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Pulled Smoked Chicken smothered in Chester's Bourbon Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions served on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Choose Plain Grilled or one of our excellent sauces!!
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$17.59
Chicken with red pasta sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$16.59
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion stack, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled garlic hard roll with honey mustard, horseradish aioli
