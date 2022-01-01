Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spring Mix, Avocado, Bacon. Served With Italian Mayo & French Fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$13.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Louie's Texas Red Hots

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Greek Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Marinated greek chicken served on a Costanzo's hard roll topped with feta cheese & our zesty Greek dressing over lettuce & tomato.
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, Blue Cheese, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a fresh seeded round roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich$18.99
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with Red Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on a Fresh Seeded Garlic Roll
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rockin Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Soft Roll, Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, BBQ, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato. Fresh Fruit or French Fries.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Eatery
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
roasted red peppers, prosciutto, asiago cheese,roasted garlic aioli on Kaiser roll
SPEC CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.95
Bacon, avocado, tomato, sriracha mayo, kaiser roll
More about Creekview Restaurant
Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$17.59
Chicken with red pasta sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.59
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion stack, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled garlic hard roll with honey mustard, horseradish aioli
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.59
Grilled chicken breast, medium wing sauce, chopped celery, crumbled bleu cheese served on a garlic butter brioche roll.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLES SANDWICH$16.00
Southern fried buttermilk chicken between two pearl liege waffles with pepper jam and side of house cut fries.
More about Lago 210
HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken, house peanut sauce, house Korean BBQ sauce, house asian slaw, roll
More about Swan Street Diner
Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hand-breaded fried chicken thigh with house rub, surge sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, tomato jam, deviled yolk, lettuce and red onion.
More about BriteSmith Brewing
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Finger Sandwich$9.29
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.50
All white meat, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, and lettuce on a croissant.
Lemon Chicken Pita Sandwich$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion with lemon vinaigrette dressing in a while or wheat pita.
More about My Tomato Pie
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$17.50
arugula, tomato, cucumber, red onion, balsamic
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.50
grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and pesto mayo
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$5.79
Breaded Chicken filet deep fried until golden brown. Dipped in Frank's Hot Sauce and topped with dill pickles and Jim's Steak Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Fresh Tenderloin Chicken grilled to perfection.
More about Jim's SteakOut
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Joker Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with American cheese, joker sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
More about Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
5oz Fire Braised Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.18
More about Imperial Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A marinated chicken breast dipped in our seasoned flour and deep fried. Served on a toasted hard roll and topped with sweet and sour slaw, pickles, bacon, sriracha aioli, and your choice of cheese.
Chicken In The Grass Sandwich$13.99
Your choice of steak or a chicken breast on a grilled garlic and herbed roll. Topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Sundried tomato pesto chicken with sauteed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and provolone cheese on a Kaiser roll.
More about Wellington Pub
Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Bourbon Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pulled Smoked Chicken smothered in Chester's Bourbon Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions served on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Choose Plain Grilled or one of our excellent sauces!!
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$17.59
Chicken with red pasta sauce & mozzarella, baked to perfection
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.59
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion stack, lettuce and tomato, served on a grilled garlic hard roll with honey mustard, horseradish aioli
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
a mini of our juicy, kansas city braised pulled chicken sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse

