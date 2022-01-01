Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken satay in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Chicken Satay
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken satay
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(757 reviews)
Chicken Satay
$9.95
Grilled chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
Avg 4.5
(1633 reviews)
Chicken Satay
$8.50
More about Sun Cuisines
