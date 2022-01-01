Chicken soup in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Chicken Vegetable With Orzo Pasta Soup
|$4.50
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Chicken Rice Soup
|$7.50
Steamed white rice and chicken in house-made chicken broth
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$7.50
Noodles and chicken swimming in house-made chicken broth
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Tom Kha Gai (Chicken Coconut Soup)
|$5.50
Chicken & mushrooms in a spicy coconut soup seasoned with lemon grass, galangal, lime leaves, topped with Thai basil & scallions.
More about The Salty Chefs
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Classic chicken soup with vegetables, chunks of chicken and delicate Matzo Balls (Matzo meal dumplings)
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$11.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$6.60
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Large Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$12.99
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
|Small Chicken Coconut Noodle Soup (Own No Koksware)
|$7.00
A Sun Favorite! Burmese chicken egg noodle soup with coconut milk, turmeric, boiled egg, onion and crispy flat noodles
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.75
More about Newbury Salads
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Avocado Toast & Soup (Chicken Rice)
|$10.95
Avocado Toast with 16 oz. of Chicken Rice Soup
|Chicken Rice Soup
|$4.95
16 oz. of chicken rice soup
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|CHICKEN & RICE SOUP
|$3.24
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Chicken Wing Soup
|$4.99
More about Mojo Market
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice)
classic chicken soup, made from scratch, & served with our grilled sourdough
|Chicken Soup
|$10.00
quart, frozen