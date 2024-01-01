Chicken teriyaki in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.25
5oz of antibiotic free chicken marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with a dash of sesame shoyu, homemade spicy mayo drizzle, and black sesame seeds
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.25
