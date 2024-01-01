Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.25
5oz of antibiotic free chicken marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with a dash of sesame shoyu, homemade spicy mayo drizzle, and black sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$15.25
5oz of antibiotic free chicken marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with a dash of sesame shoyu, homemade spicy mayo drizzle, and black sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant - 60 Niagara Street

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry$15.95
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant - 60 Niagara Street

