Chile relleno in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Chile Relleno
Buffalo restaurants that serve chile relleno
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Chile Relleno ( 1 Side)
$4.00
More about Andale Cantina
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
No reviews yet
Chile Relleno
$0.00
Mexican Chile Relleno
$13.50
2 chile relleno served with rice, beans and tortillas.
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
