Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chile relleno

Banner pic

 

Andale Cantina

6850 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno ( 1 Side)$4.00
More about Andale Cantina
Consumer pic

 

El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar

1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$0.00
Mexican Chile Relleno$13.50
2 chile relleno served with rice, beans and tortillas.
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Chicken Parmesan

Jalapeno Poppers

Beef Curry

Sticky Buns

Tamales

Chicken Pitas

Sundaes

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Hertel Avenue

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston