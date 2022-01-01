Chili in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chili
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Bowl of Chili
|$10.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|A.K Chili Pint
|$5.99
|A.K Chili Qt
|$9.00
|A.K Chili Side
|$3.50
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Bowl Chili
|$8.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap
|$14.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, carrots, cabbage, scallions, cucumber, avocado and sweet chili sauce tossed in a herb garlic wrap
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|10 Kogi Sweet Orange Chili Wings
|$15.49
|4 Kogi Sweet Orange Chili Saucy Logs
|$7.75
|8 Kogi Sweet Orange Chili Saucy Logs
|$13.75
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan Street, Buffalo
|Strawberry-Chili Wings
|$12.00
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo
|Chili Dog
|$5.79
All-beef chili, mustard, onion
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Chili with Cheese (Seasonal)
|$6.90
|Chili (Seasonal)
|$6.21
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Smoked Brisket Chili
|$3.99
tender Texas style smoked brisket with black beans - seasonal item
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce
|$7.50
The Ginger People, 12.7oz bottle
|Blank Slate Sichuan Chili Oil
|$13.00
perfect as a dumpling sauce, drizzled over noodles or rice, or simple over eggs
|Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili Ⓥ
|$10.00
quart, frozen
Amy's Place
3234 Main St, Buffalo
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.99
Fajita french fries topped with veggie chili and your choice of cheese.