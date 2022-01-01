Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chili

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$10.00
More about Deep South Taco
Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Chili$4.50
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A.K Chili Pint$5.99
A.K Chili Qt$9.00
A.K Chili Side$3.50
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Ballyhoo image

 

Ballyhoo

211 South Park ave, buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ballyhoo Chili$5.50
House Made!
More about Ballyhoo
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$8.00
More about Creekview Restaurant
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap$14.50
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, carrots, cabbage, scallions, cucumber, avocado and sweet chili sauce tossed in a herb garlic wrap
More about Joe's Deli
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Kogi Sweet Orange Chili Wings$15.49
4 Kogi Sweet Orange Chili Saucy Logs$7.75
8 Kogi Sweet Orange Chili Saucy Logs$13.75
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Hydraulic Hearth image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry-Chili Wings$12.00
More about Hydraulic Hearth
4455df87-91a9-4f5f-a86a-eaafbda9b16f image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$5.79
All-beef chili, mustard, onion
More about Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili with Cheese (Seasonal)$6.90
Chili (Seasonal)$6.21
More about Imperial Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Chili$3.99
tender Texas style smoked brisket with black beans - seasonal item
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili$5.99
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Ginger Chili Sauce$7.50
The Ginger People, 12.7oz bottle
Blank Slate Sichuan Chili Oil$13.00
perfect as a dumpling sauce, drizzled over noodles or rice, or simple over eggs
Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili Ⓥ$10.00
quart, frozen
More about Mojo Market
Restaurant banner

 

Amy's Place

3234 Main St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$11.99
Fajita french fries topped with veggie chili and your choice of cheese.
More about Amy's Place
green chili patty melt image

 

Waxlight Bar à Vin

27 Chandler St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
green chili patty melt$14.00
two 4oz beef & pork patties, koji onions, spicy mustard, rye
More about Waxlight Bar à Vin

