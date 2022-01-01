Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chimichangas

Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga$5.50
Filled with chicken, cheese, peppers, onion, jalapeños and salsa
Beef Chimichanga$5.25
Seasoned ground beef with cheese
Pizza Chimichanga$5.50
Filled with cheese, pepperoni and marinara sauce
Bleu Cheese On The Side
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas$9.25
Two crispy shells filled with beef and cheese placed on a bed of lettuce, garnished with salsa, sour cream and black olives
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIMICHANGA$15.99
CRISPY FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA WITH MELTED CHEESE & CHICKEN OR BEEF, SMOTHERED IN QUESO, WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND PICO DE GALLO
More about Papi Grande’s

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Crab Cakes

Mongolian Beef

Pesto Pizza

Cannolis

Steamed Dumplings

Salad Bowl

Falafel Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston