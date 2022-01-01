Chimichangas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chimichangas
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$5.50
Filled with chicken, cheese, peppers, onion, jalapeños and salsa
|Beef Chimichanga
|$5.25
Seasoned ground beef with cheese
|Pizza Chimichanga
|$5.50
Filled with cheese, pepperoni and marinara sauce
Bleu Cheese On The Side
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chimichangas
|$9.25
Two crispy shells filled with beef and cheese placed on a bed of lettuce, garnished with salsa, sour cream and black olives