Chocolate milkshakes in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes
Louie's Texas Red Hots - 1098 Elmwood Ave
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$4.79
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Chocolate Cherry Milkshake
|$8.00
|Chocolate Malt Milkshake
|$8.00
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Milkshake
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$8.00