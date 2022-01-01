Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Banner pic

 

Louie's Texas Red Hots - 1098 Elmwood Ave

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Milkshake$4.79
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots - 1098 Elmwood Ave
Mister Sizzle's image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street

346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cherry Milkshake$8.00
Chocolate Malt Milkshake$8.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
More about Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Milkshake$8.00
More about Swan Street Diner
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Milkshake$5.24
More about Kensington Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Tarts

Fried Rice

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Wraps

Curry

Chicken Rice Soup

Fish Sandwiches

Pork Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (876 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston