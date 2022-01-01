Chopped salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve chopped salad
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Steakhouse Chop Salad
|$18.99
Lettuce Blend, Crumbly Bleu, Tomatoes, Frizzled Onions, Sirloin Steak, Balsamic Glaze, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Lamb Chops & Greek Salad
|$24.99
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Antoinette's Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, Italian salami, prosciutto, egg,olives,onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,roasted red peppers, chickpeas, and Romano cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Chopped Salad
|$10.99
Chopped romaine, diced tomato, crumbly bleu cheese, bacon, chic peas , mixed with peppercorn ranch dressing.
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Chopped Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Fresh mixed field greens, with grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, diced tomato & cucumber served with your choice of dressing