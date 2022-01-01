Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Salad image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steakhouse Chop Salad$18.99
Lettuce Blend, Crumbly Bleu, Tomatoes, Frizzled Onions, Sirloin Steak, Balsamic Glaze, Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Chops & Greek Salad$24.99
Four marinated frenched lamb chops, with tzatziki sauce. Note: Due to supply chain issues related to Covid-19 the price of this item is temporarily increased.
More about Mythos
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Antoinette's Chopped Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, Italian salami, prosciutto, egg,olives,onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,roasted red peppers, chickpeas, and Romano cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about My Tomato Pie
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$10.99
Chopped romaine, diced tomato, crumbly bleu cheese, bacon, chic peas , mixed with peppercorn ranch dressing.
More about Wellington Pub
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed field greens, with grilled chicken, hard-boiled egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, diced tomato & cucumber served with your choice of dressing
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

