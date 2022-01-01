Clams in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Dozen Clams Casino$14.95
1/2 Dozen Steamed Clams$12.95
Linguine Clam$22.95
steamed clams, romano cheese
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels & Clams Arrabbiata$18.99
P.E.I. mussels and Little neck clams tossed in spicy marinara over linguine.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TO Half Clams Casino$8.00
1/2 Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.
TO Full Clams Casino$13.00
Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Basket with Fries$8.50
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

