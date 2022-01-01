Clams in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve clams
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|1/2 Dozen Clams Casino
|$14.95
|1/2 Dozen Steamed Clams
|$12.95
|Linguine Clam
|$22.95
steamed clams, romano cheese
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Mussels & Clams Arrabbiata
|$18.99
P.E.I. mussels and Little neck clams tossed in spicy marinara over linguine.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|TO Half Clams Casino
|$8.00
1/2 Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.
|TO Full Clams Casino
|$13.00
Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.