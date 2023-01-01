Coconut curry in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve coconut curry
More about Flint Kitchen Market & Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, NY
Flint Kitchen Market & Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, NY
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Coconut Curry Chicken
|$14.00
Sushi style white rice, grilled garlic & herb chicken, roasted carrots, shaved Brussels sprout slaw, coconut curry dressing
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub - Williamsville
G2 - Griffon Gastropub - Williamsville
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Coconut Curry Pumpkin Bisque -Bowl
|$9.00
A perfect cold weather soup to warm your soul. Creamy bisque of
pumpkin puree. hand-crafted vegetable stock. roasted garlic. coconut
milk & warm curry spices. topped with candied pepitas & coconut
cream swirl
|Coconut Curry Pumpkin Bisque -Cup
|$7.00
A perfect cold weather soup to warm your soul. Creamy bisque of
pumpkin puree. hand-crafted vegetable stock. roasted garlic. coconut
milk & warm curry spices. topped with candied pepitas & coconut
cream swirl