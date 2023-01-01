Coconut curry in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve coconut curry

Item pic

 

Flint Kitchen Market & Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, NY

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Chicken$14.00
Sushi style white rice, grilled garlic & herb chicken, roasted carrots, shaved Brussels sprout slaw, coconut curry dressing
More about Flint Kitchen Market & Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, NY
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub - Williamsville

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Curry Pumpkin Bisque -Bowl$9.00
A perfect cold weather soup to warm your soul. Creamy bisque of
pumpkin puree. hand-crafted vegetable stock. roasted garlic. coconut
milk & warm curry spices. topped with candied pepitas & coconut
cream swirl
Coconut Curry Pumpkin Bisque -Cup$7.00
A perfect cold weather soup to warm your soul. Creamy bisque of
pumpkin puree. hand-crafted vegetable stock. roasted garlic. coconut
milk & warm curry spices. topped with candied pepitas & coconut
cream swirl
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub - Williamsville
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Black Lentil Ⓥ$0.00
black lentils simmered with a coconut curry broth with peppers, onions, and garlic - topped with toasted coconut
Coconut Curry Black Lentil Ⓥ$11.00
quart, frozen
More about Mojo Market

