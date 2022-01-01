Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve corn chowder

Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken potato corn chowder
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

 

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Corn Chowder
Classic creamy corn chowder with chunks of white meat chicken, fresh corn bacon, potatoes, with a touch of Franks Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
More about The Salty Chefs
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CUP$4.50
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes,
Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of
substance with a Cajun Kick!!
Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder BOWL$14.00
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes,
Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of
substance with a Cajun Kick!!
Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CROCK$6.00
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes,
Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of
substance with a Cajun Kick!!
More about Chester's Cajun Grill

