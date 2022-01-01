Corn chowder in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve corn chowder
More about The Salty Chefs
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Buffalo Chicken Corn Chowder
Classic creamy corn chowder with chunks of white meat chicken, fresh corn bacon, potatoes, with a touch of Franks Hot Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CUP
|$4.50
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes,
Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of
substance with a Cajun Kick!!
|Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder BOWL
|$14.00
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes,
Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of
substance with a Cajun Kick!!
|Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CROCK
|$6.00
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes,
Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of
substance with a Cajun Kick!!