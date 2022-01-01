Cornbread in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
|Hunk Cornbread
|$0.75
More about Sunshine Vegan Eats
Sunshine Vegan Eats
893 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo
|Jalapeno Cornbread
|$2.00
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo
|Cornbread
|$1.99
Sweet and moist cornbread muffin served with a lil' butter packet *vegetarian*