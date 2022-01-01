Cornbread in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hunk Cornbread image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hunk Cornbread$0.75
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Consumer pic

 

Sunshine Vegan Eats

893 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Cornbread$2.00
More about Sunshine Vegan Eats
Fat Bob's Smokehouse image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cornbread$1.99
Sweet and moist cornbread muffin served with a lil' butter packet *vegetarian*
More about Fat Bob's Smokehouse
Restaurant banner

 

Nikki’s Family Diner - 1245 Abbott Road

1245 Abbott Road, Lackawanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
cornbread$2.00
More about Nikki’s Family Diner - 1245 Abbott Road

