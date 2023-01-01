Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage Soup$4.50
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Corned Beef, Cabbage, Vegetables, Potatoes.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE$22.95
Red potatoes, carrots, rye bread
More about Creekview Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden

2753 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SP Classic Corn Beef and Cabbage$18.99
More about Angry Buffalo at The Rose Garden

