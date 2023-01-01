Corned beef and cabbage in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Corned Beef & Cabbage Soup
|$4.50
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.00
Corned Beef, Cabbage, Vegetables, Potatoes.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
|$22.95
Red potatoes, carrots, rye bread