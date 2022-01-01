Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tofu in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Crispy Tofu
Buffalo restaurants that serve crispy tofu
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
No reviews yet
Crispy Tofu
$7.50
Tofu slices, breaded and fried, served with sweet chili sauce.
More about May Jen Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(757 reviews)
Crispy Tofu
$6.95
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
