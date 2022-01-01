Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve curry

Ballyhoo image

 

Ballyhoo

211 South Park ave, buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Lamb Bam$12.00
Harissa, Raita, Tabouli
More about Ballyhoo
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red or Green Curry$17.25
Coconut milk curry with peas, carrots, peppers, bamboo shoots, onion, and eggplant. Choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp. Choice of red or green curry paste (red is slightly spicier, green tends to be milder)
Chicken in Curry Sauce
White meat chicken, carrots, celery, broccoli, red peppers, and onion in delightful Indian style Javin curry sauce.
L14 Chicken in Curry Sauce$9.75
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Curry
Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.
Mango Curry
Red Curry
Red chili based curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red peppers, onions, scallions, & basil.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry with Paratha$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
Red Curry Fish$18.00
Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, baby corn, mushroom & zucchini
Green Curry Fish$18.00
Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, green beans, peas, carrots & Thai basil leaves
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Red Curry (Gaeng Dang)$12.50
GF: Popular / Red curry sauce with coconut cream, red pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, mushrooms & zucchini.
Panang Curry Fish$18.99
Crispy haddock fillet in panang curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms & beans
Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)$13.99
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Black Lentil Ⓥ$10.00
quart, frozen
More about Mojo Market
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$12.95
** Spicy
Fish Ball w. Curry Sauce (10)$7.50
Dinner Combo Curry Chicken$11.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Massaman Curry image

 

Tiny Thai

450 Rhode Island St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Massaman Curry$11.00
A rich and aromatic curry, made with chicken or tempeh.
More about Tiny Thai

