Curry in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve curry
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Red or Green Curry
|$17.25
Coconut milk curry with peas, carrots, peppers, bamboo shoots, onion, and eggplant. Choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp. Choice of red or green curry paste (red is slightly spicier, green tends to be milder)
|Chicken in Curry Sauce
White meat chicken, carrots, celery, broccoli, red peppers, and onion in delightful Indian style Javin curry sauce.
|L14 Chicken in Curry Sauce
|$9.75
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Mango Curry
Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.
|Mango Curry
Sweeter style curry with fresh mango, pineapple, onions, baby corn, diced bamboo & squash in a yellow curry sauce.
|Red Curry
Red chili based curry in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red peppers, onions, scallions, & basil.
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Chicken Curry with Paratha
|$8.00
Chef Recommended / Multi-layered, flaky textured bread served with our slow roasted Burmese chicken curry sauce for dipping
|Red Curry Fish
|$18.00
Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, baby corn, mushroom & zucchini
|Green Curry Fish
|$18.00
Crispy haddock fillet in green curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, green beans, peas, carrots & Thai basil leaves
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Red Curry (Gaeng Dang)
|$12.50
GF: Popular / Red curry sauce with coconut cream, red pepper, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots, Thai basil leaves, mushrooms & zucchini.
|Panang Curry Fish
|$18.99
Crispy haddock fillet in panang curry sauce with coconut milk, red pepper, kaffir lime leaves, green peas, carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms & beans
|Chicken Curry (Kyit Thar Aloo Hin)
|$13.99
GF: Popular / Our slow roasted Burmese curry mixed with marsala, chicken, potato, ginger, garlic, turmeric, onion & chili / Add Coconut Milk +$1
More about Mojo Market
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Coconut Curry Black Lentil Ⓥ
|$10.00
quart, frozen
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Curry Chicken
|$12.95
** Spicy
|Fish Ball w. Curry Sauce (10)
|$7.50
|Dinner Combo Curry Chicken
|$11.95