Dumplings in Buffalo

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|4-PC Chicken Dumplings
|$3.99
Served with citrus soy sauce
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Vegetable Dumpling (6)
|$9.75
Traditional style dumpling with shredded veggies and vermicelli noodles. Available pan-seared or steamed.
|Pork Dumpling (Wartip) (6)
Traditional style dumpling with seasoned minced pork. Available pan-seared or steamed.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Sesame Chicken Dumpling Pizza
|$29.99
Sesame chicken dumplings, baby corn, water chestnuts, spring onion, chili oil, sesame oil, oyster sauce, Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, mozzarella, asiago
|Small Sesame Chicken Dumpling Pizza
|$23.99
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Steamed Dumpling
|$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
|Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)
|$5.00
V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce
Sun Cuisines
Austin's Kitchen
520 LEE ENTRANCE #306, BUFFALO
|Fried Pork & Beef Dumplings - 5pc
|$4.50
Fried Beef Dumplings