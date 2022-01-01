Dumplings in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle image

 

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

1488 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
4-PC Chicken Dumplings$3.99
Served with citrus soy sauce
More about PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Dumpling (6)$9.75
Traditional style dumpling with shredded veggies and vermicelli noodles. Available pan-seared or steamed.
Pork Dumpling (Wartip) (6)
Traditional style dumpling with seasoned minced pork. Available pan-seared or steamed.
More about May Jen Restaurant
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Sesame Chicken Dumpling Pizza$29.99
Sesame chicken dumplings, baby corn, water chestnuts, spring onion, chili oil, sesame oil, oyster sauce, Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, mozzarella, asiago
Small Sesame Chicken Dumpling Pizza$23.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumpling$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)$5.00
V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Dumpling$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
Fried Dumpling (Gyoza)$5.00
V: Japanese pan fried chicken or vegetable dumbling served with citric soy sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

 

Austin's Kitchen

520 LEE ENTRANCE #306, BUFFALO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pork & Beef Dumplings - 5pc$4.50
Fried Beef Dumplings
More about Austin's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Dumpling Sauce$0.75
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.50
Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.50
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

