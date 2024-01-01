Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve egg benedict

Banner pic

 

Original Pancake House - Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

2075 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$11.50
Hollandaise sauce over 2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and an english muffin. Side of melon or home fries
More about Original Pancake House - Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$14.00
english muffin, canadian bacon, basted eggs, house hollandaise
More about Swan Street Diner
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads Williamsville

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Canadian Bacon Eggs Benedict$16.00
Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
More about Newbury Salads Williamsville
Main pic

 

Soho Buffalo - 64 West Chippewa Street

64 West Chippewa Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict Canadian Bacon$24.00
House-made Canadian Bacon / Grilled Baguette / 2 Poached Farm Fresh Eggs / Orange Blossom Honey Hollandaise
More about Soho Buffalo - 64 West Chippewa Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Fried Dumplings

Panang Curry

Noodle Soup

Bourbon Chicken

Pepper Steaks

Enchiladas

Tzatziki

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston