Egg benedict in Buffalo

Original Pancake House - Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
2075 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.50
Hollandaise sauce over 2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and an english muffin. Side of melon or home fries
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
english muffin, canadian bacon, basted eggs, house hollandaise
Newbury Salads Williamsville
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Canadian Bacon Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Canadian bacon, English muffin, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce