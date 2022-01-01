Egg rolls in Buffalo
Remedy House
429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo
|Egg on a Roll
|$6.00
Scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar on a house-made roll
|Special Egg on a Roll
|$9.00
Our classic breakfast sandwich with slow roasted brisket and ancho chile aioli
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Pork Egg Roll
|$2.75
Shredded napa cabbage and ground roast pork in a crispy egg roll skin.
|Shrimp Egg Roll
|$3.25
Shredded napa cabbage and shrimp in crispy egg roll skin.
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Two hand made spicy buffalo chicdcen egg rolls served with a chunky blue cheese dressing.
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Lobster Roll Deviled Eggs
|$13.00
three, completely over-loaded, lobster claw salad stuffed hard-cooked eggs
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
|$9.99
WON TON STUFFED WITH CHORIZO, SHREDDED QUESO BLANCO, BLACK BEAN & CORN MEDLEY, SIDE OF QUESO AND ENCHILADA RED SAUCE