Egg rolls in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Remedy House

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg on a Roll$6.00
Scrambled farm egg and melted cheddar on a house-made roll
Special Egg on a Roll$9.00
Our classic breakfast sandwich with slow roasted brisket and ancho chile aioli
More about Remedy House
Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Egg Roll$2.75
Shredded napa cabbage and ground roast pork in a crispy egg roll skin.
Shrimp Egg Roll$3.25
Shredded napa cabbage and shrimp in crispy egg roll skin.
More about May Jen Restaurant
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$10.00
Two hand made spicy buffalo chicdcen egg rolls served with a chunky blue cheese dressing.
More about My Tomato Pie
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll Deviled Eggs$13.00
three, completely over-loaded, lobster claw salad stuffed hard-cooked eggs
More about This Little Pig
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS$9.99
WON TON STUFFED WITH CHORIZO, SHREDDED QUESO BLANCO, BLACK BEAN & CORN MEDLEY, SIDE OF QUESO AND ENCHILADA RED SAUCE
More about Papi Grande’s
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Egg Roll (1)$2.25
Pork Egg Roll (1)$2.00
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

