Egg sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Flint Kitchen + Bar
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
Scrambled farm egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Egg Sandwich #2
|$9.00
scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, roll
|Egg Sandwich #1
|$7.00
scrambled egg, spinach, mozzarella, roll
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.99
Eggs in a sandwich between your choice of bread. Served with our homemade homefries.
More about Costanzo's Bakery
Costanzo's Bakery
30 Innsbruck Drive, Cheektowaga
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.49
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.49
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.49
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Egg And Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Your choice of bread, hard roll, bagel, or muffin. -$5.99 (with bacon, ham, or sausage.
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
701 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.65
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
More about Mojo Market
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
egg salad, arugula, tomato, pickled onion, sprouts
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.50
served on our house made english muffin with a fried farm egg & sharp cheddar cheese
|House Fave Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
served on our house made english muffin with a fried farm egg, provolone cheese, arugula, and your choice of aioli