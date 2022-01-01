Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$6.00
Scrambled farm egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich #2$9.00
scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, roll
Egg Sandwich #1$7.00
scrambled egg, spinach, mozzarella, roll
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$7.99
Eggs in a sandwich between your choice of bread. Served with our homemade homefries.
More about Mythos
Costanzo's Bakery image

 

Costanzo's Bakery

30 Innsbruck Drive, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.49
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.49
Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.49
More about Costanzo's Bakery
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg And Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Your choice of bread, hard roll, bagel, or muffin. -$5.99 (with bacon, ham, or sausage.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar image

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg, Cheese & Spinach Breakfast Sandwich$4.65
Breakfast Sandwich on an English Muffin
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.50
egg salad, arugula, tomato, pickled onion, sprouts
Egg Sandwich$5.50
served on our house made english muffin with a fried farm egg & sharp cheddar cheese
House Fave Egg Sandwich$6.00
served on our house made english muffin with a fried farm egg, provolone cheese, arugula, and your choice of aioli
More about Mojo Market

