Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve enchiladas

Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada$9.25
Two corn shells filled with protein topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, sour cream and black olives
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Enchilada Platter$15.00
Two Seafood Enchiladas smothered in
Lobster Cream Sauce with Cheddar &
Monterrey Jack Cheeses. Served with
Seasoned Rice & Refried Beans.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENCHILADAS RED$15.99
4 OVEN BAKED BEEF & CHEESE ENCHILADAS IN CORN SHELLS, WITH ENCHILADA RED SAUCE & SHREDDED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SERVED WITH GUAC & SOUR CREAM
ENCHILADAS GREEN$15.99
4 OVEN BAKED CHICKEN & CHEESE ENCHILADAS IN CORN SHELLS, WITH SALSA VERDE & SHREDDED CHEESE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SERVED WITH GUAC & SOUR CREAM
More about Papi Grande’s
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato + Black Bean Enchiladas$12.00
More about Mojo Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Pesto Pizza

Bruschetta

Chicken Noodle Soup

Pineapple Fried Rice

Coconut Soup

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Hot And Sour Soup

Italian Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston