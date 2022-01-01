Enchiladas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Enchilada
|$9.25
Two corn shells filled with protein topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, sour cream and black olives
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Seafood Enchilada Platter
|$15.00
Two Seafood Enchiladas smothered in
Lobster Cream Sauce with Cheddar &
Monterrey Jack Cheeses. Served with
Seasoned Rice & Refried Beans.
More about Papi Grande’s
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|ENCHILADAS RED
|$15.99
4 OVEN BAKED BEEF & CHEESE ENCHILADAS IN CORN SHELLS, WITH ENCHILADA RED SAUCE & SHREDDED CHEESE, TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SERVED WITH GUAC & SOUR CREAM
|ENCHILADAS GREEN
|$15.99
4 OVEN BAKED CHICKEN & CHEESE ENCHILADAS IN CORN SHELLS, WITH SALSA VERDE & SHREDDED CHEESE TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SERVED WITH GUAC & SOUR CREAM