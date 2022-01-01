Fajita salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about Andale Cantina
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
|TACO SALAD FAJITA (grilled steak, or chicken)
|$23.00
A crispy Flour tortilla with beans, tender sliced grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers & onions. Topped with house salad and shredded cheese.
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.50
Filled with grilled chicken or steak with tomatoes, onion, bell peppers, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.