Fajitas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fajitas
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Fajita Sub (mini)
|$7.99
Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Fajita Fries
|$3.79
Seasoned curly fries with a side of nacho cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Fajita
|$8.99
Steak or Chicken. Melted cheese, fried peppers & onions and taco sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Fajita
|$3.75
6" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, fried peppers and onions
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Southwest Chicken Fajita Salad
|$15.00
GF? / Salad Greens, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Hot Sauce and Tortilla Strips.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Fajita
|$5.95
Steak or Chicken breast w/ fried sweet peppers, fried onions, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese