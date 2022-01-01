Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve fajitas

Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Sub (mini)$7.99
Grilled strips of chicken with melted provolone
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Fries$3.79
Seasoned curly fries with a side of nacho cheese
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita$8.99
Steak or Chicken. Melted cheese, fried peppers & onions and taco sauce.
More about Abbott Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$3.75
6" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, fried peppers and onions
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Fajita Salad$15.00
GF? / Salad Greens, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Hot Sauce and Tortilla Strips.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita$5.95
Steak or Chicken breast w/ fried sweet peppers, fried onions, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese
More about Pat's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Amy's Place

3234 Main St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita French Fries
More about Amy's Place

