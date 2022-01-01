Falafel salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve falafel salad
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Falafel & Greek Salad
|$12.99
Five golden brown ground pea patties with garlic, onion, herbs and spices.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Mediterranean Falafel Salad
|$10.95
Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, mediterranean lemon vinaigrette
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Falafel Salad
|$7.25
(GF) (V) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parsley & Pickles, Topped w/ Falafel. Served w/ Pita and tahini sauce on the side.