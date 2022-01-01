Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve falafel salad

Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel & Greek Salad$12.99
Five golden brown ground pea patties with garlic, onion, herbs and spices.
More about Mythos
Newbury Salads image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Falafel Salad$10.95
Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, mediterranean lemon vinaigrette
More about Newbury Salads
Item pic

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Salad$7.25
(GF) (V) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parsley & Pickles, Topped w/ Falafel. Served w/ Pita and tahini sauce on the side.
More about The Pita Place
Item pic

 

Amira's Kitchen

894 Tonawanda Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.00
Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with Tahini dressing and side of feta cheese.
More about Amira's Kitchen

