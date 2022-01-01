Filet mignon in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|(15) Filet Mignon Crepe
|$18.25
4oz Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese with a Blueberry Chipotle Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|FILET MIGNON
|$36.95
Veal demi glace, risotto croquette, frizzled onions, grilled asparagus
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Prime Filet Mignon
|$54.00
8oz | served with whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, pancetta, choice of sauce