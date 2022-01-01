Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
(15) Filet Mignon Crepe$18.25
4oz Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese with a Blueberry Chipotle Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
FILET MIGNON$36.95
Veal demi glace, risotto croquette, frizzled onions, grilled asparagus
More about Creekview Restaurant
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Filet Mignon$54.00
8oz | served with whipped potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions, pancetta, choice of sauce
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
(15) Filet Mignon Crepe$18.25
4oz Filet Mignon, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Goat Cheese with a Blueberry Chipotle Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie

