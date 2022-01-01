Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve fish and chips

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh haddock in a Guinness beer batter, accompanied by our fresh hand cut fries, coleslaw and house-made remoulade or tarter sauce
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
Banner pic

 

Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$13.00
Beer Battered Cod, crispy fries, fennel cole slaw amd tartar sauce
More about Pressure Drop Brewing
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$8.49
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Tofu Soup

Buffalo Burgers

Muffins

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Noodles

Fettuccine Alfredo

Corn Chowder

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston