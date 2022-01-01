Fish and chips in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fish and chips
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Fresh haddock in a Guinness beer batter, accompanied by our fresh hand cut fries, coleslaw and house-made remoulade or tarter sauce
Pressure Drop Brewing
1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Fish and Chips
|$13.00
Beer Battered Cod, crispy fries, fennel cole slaw amd tartar sauce