Fish sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.75
With lettuce, tomato, tarter and melted american cheese on a toasted hard roll served with fresh cut fries
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Fish Sandwich (Wednesday & Friday Only)
|$14.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry topped with coleslaw and Cajun tarter sauce on Italian Roll. Includes side of pasta salad, fries, chips, or apple.
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Beer battered haddock with lettuce & tomato. Tartar sauce served on the side.
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
On a round roll, fried haddock with lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce! Served with Crinkle cut fries!