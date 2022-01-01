Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$12.75
With lettuce, tomato, tarter and melted american cheese on a toasted hard roll served with fresh cut fries
More about Joe's Deli
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$12.75
More about Joe's Deli
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich (Wednesday & Friday Only)$14.00
Beer Battered Fish Fry topped with coleslaw and Cajun tarter sauce on Italian Roll. Includes side of pasta salad, fries, chips, or apple.
More about My Tomato Pie
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$10.99
Beer battered haddock with lettuce & tomato. Tartar sauce served on the side.
More about Wellington Pub
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.00
On a round roll, fried haddock with lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce! Served with Crinkle cut fries!
More about D'Avolio
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Battered Fish Sandwich$9.95
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

