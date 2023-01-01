Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish soup in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Fish Soup
Buffalo restaurants that serve fish soup
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
No reviews yet
Fish Soup
$8.25
16oz
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
No reviews yet
Sour Pickle & Fish Soup
$9.75
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Wedge Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Hummus
Eggplant Parm
Muffins
Filet Mignon
Quiche
Rice Bowls
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Hertel Avenue
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(695 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(423 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston