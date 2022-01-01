Fish tacos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve fish tacos
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Fish Taco Small
|$3.70
(Haddock)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Fried Fish Taco Special
|$16.00
3 Tacos - Rotating selection every Tuesday! Ask your server for today's option
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
3 fish tacos, Froth pillow top IPA batter, tortilla crusted, pickled cabbage, cilantro, white sesame seeds, crushed jalapeño, roasted garlic aioli
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Two soft shell tacos stuffed with Guinness Beer battered haddock, Cheddar Jack Cheese, house made salsa, shredded cabbage and topped with a lime cream sauce, accompanied by hand cut French Fries