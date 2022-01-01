Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve fish tacos

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Small$3.70
(Haddock)
More about Mister Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Fried Fish Taco Special image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Taco Special$16.00
3 Tacos - Rotating selection every Tuesday! Ask your server for today's option
More about Resurgence Brewing Company
Consumer pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
3 fish tacos, Froth pillow top IPA batter, tortilla crusted, pickled cabbage, cilantro, white sesame seeds, crushed jalapeño, roasted garlic aioli
More about Munch @ Froth
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breaded Fish Taco$5.00
More about Papi Grande’s
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.00
Two soft shell tacos stuffed with Guinness Beer battered haddock, Cheddar Jack Cheese, house made salsa, shredded cabbage and topped with a lime cream sauce, accompanied by hand cut French Fries
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

